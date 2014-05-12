Anvato Launches Live Cloud

TV everywhere platform provider Anvato has launched a new cloud-based solution to help broadcasters and live event producers streamline the process of live streaming, clip editing and social media engagement. The service is particularly designed for tent-pole events, remote broadcasts and in-the-field reporting.

“Our goal in creating Anvato Live Cloud is to provide simple live streaming, cloud capture and clip editing to all broadcasters and live-event producers, regardless of their current infrastructure,” explained Alper Turgut, CEO of Anvato in a statement. “The bottom line is that Live Cloud supports both live-event streaming and archiving, clip editing and social sharing in one self-service platform with HD quality. We are the first to offer this complete package.”

The vendor will be showcasing the offering at Streaming Media East starting on May 13, 2014. The Anvato Live Cloud is based on its Media Content Platform, which is used for TV everywhere services by such companies as Fox Sports, NBC Universal, Gray Television, Hearst Television, LIN Media, Scripps and Univision.