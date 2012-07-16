Anti-Super PAC Groups Take Aim at Olympic Ad Buy

NBCU is being pressured to pull millions in advertising from

the Olympics from groups critical of Super PAC election spending.

According to an email being sent around Monday, United

Republic, Purpose and Rootstrikers, all critics of the Supreme Court ruling in

Citizens United that corporations and unions can't be banned from direct

campaign ad spending in the run up to federal elections and primaries, are

asking folks to email NBCU CEO Steve Burke with their complaints.

They say Restore our Future has bought $7.2 billion worth of

campaign advertising in the Olympics, first reported in

Politico, but that there should be a "no advocacy ad" policy in

the games that applies to the Restore Our Future ads. "In the past, networks

have set up special 'no advocacy ads' policies during events like the

Super Bowl. If enough of us raise our voice, we can pressure NBC to do the

same," they said.

The Obama campaign has reportedly also bought millions of

dollars in advertising across various NBC properties during the Olympics.