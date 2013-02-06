Anti-Hagel Ads Continue to Swell Media Coffers

According to the Sunlight Foundation's Political Ad Sleuth,

spending on ads opposed to Chuck Hagel's nomination as Secretary of State now

stands at least $212,000.

That is according to an analysis of TV station ad buys

reported on the FCC's website per new TV station political file online

reporting rules passed last April. Those reporting rules currently only apply

to affiliates in the top 50 markets, but that is likely where most of that

spending would be. That figure "almost certainly understates the amount of

money being pumped into the anti-Hagel campaign," said Sunlight.

But it is still almost $100,000 morethan Sunlight was reporting 10 days ago.

Hagel is expected to be confirmed, despite complaints by

some Republicans that he does not sufficiently support Israel. CNN was

reporting Tuesday that there were enough Republicans who did not support a

filibuster of the nomination to block it.