Antenna Giveaway Tour Hits Road Again

TVfreedom,org and Antennas Direct, with an assist from the National Association of Broadcasters, are teaming for the next antenna giveaway event, the four-state, five-city Broadcast TV Liberation Tour.

TVfreedom.org has been a leading voice for broadcast localism and for promoting free TV as an option to cable bills, while Antennas Direct has been serving the cord-cutters and cord-nevers with advanced digital antennas.

The latest road tour will visit Albuquerque starting Friday morning, Oct. 16, followed by Denver Oct. 19, Rapid City Oct. 21, Sioux Falls, S.D., Oct. 23, and Oklahoma City Oct. 31.

NAB spokesman called the tour “another opportunity to remind Washington policymakers of the enduring value of local broadcasting. Even in our fragmented and fast-paced media landscape, local television is the most trusted and reliable source of news and emergency information in America."

The tour made its most recent stop in San Francisco July 3. The tour launched last year.