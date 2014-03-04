Angelakis: TWC Deal Could Help Boost Business Services

Business services growth could be just one of the beneficial by-products of the pending Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger, Comcast vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael Angelakis told an industry audience Tuesday.

Angelakis, speaking at the Morgan Stanley 2014 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, said that adding markets like New York and Los Angeles should help Comcast extend its business services clout, especially with hard-to-capture enterprise customers.

Business services is currently a $3.5 billion business for Comcast, with about $3 billion of that revenue coming from small customers with less than 20 employees. While the company has made some headway in medium-sized businesses with less than 250 employees—generating about $600 million in annual revenue and growing—TWC could help the cable giant crack the enterprise segment, or large businesses with more than 250 employees.

