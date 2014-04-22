Angelakis: Divestitures Tied To Several Factors

Comcast vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael Angelakis tried to add some clarity to the speculation that has surrounded the cable giant’s plan to divest an estimated 3 million customers after its proposed merger with Time Warner Cable is closed, adding that the decision will be based on several factors, including tax efficiency, clustering of existing properties and maximizing shareholder value.

Speculation has been high ever since Comcast said it would shed 3 million subscribers if needed for regulatory approval of its $69 billion merger with Time Warner Cable. Recent reports have said that Comcast was in early talks with Charter Communications about selling between 3 million and 5 million customers for an estimated $18 billion to $20 billion.

On its first quarter conference call with analysts, Angelakis attempted to outline the MSOs philosophy regarding the divestitures.

