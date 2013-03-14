Andy Forssell Named Hulu's Acting CEO

Andy Forssell will be stepping in to lead Hulu as its acting CEO when current CEO Jason Kilar departs the streaming service at the end of this quarter, the company announced Thursday.

Forssell has been senior VP of content at Hulu since 2007 and spearheaded its move into original programming last year.

"Andy exemplifies the Hulu culture and has been central to Hulu's journey, helping to grow this company from 2 content partners and no revenue to over 450 content partners and approximately $700 million revenue in 2012," Kilar said in a post on Hulu's blog.

The memo said a permanent decision would be made on a CEO once Disney and News Corp. "finaliz[e] their forward-looking plans with Hulu." While the two media conglomerates, along with Comcast, each own a one-third interest in the company, there has been speculation one or both could sell their stakes over differences in opinionover Hulu's business model.

Kilar announced his plans to leave the company in January along with Hulu's senior VP and chief technology officer Richard Tom.