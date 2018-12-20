Android TV Now Claiming Over 100 Pay TV Operator Partners Worldwide

Google’s Android TV platform has now been deployed by more than 100 pay TV operators around the world, the technology’s top product manager told B&C Thursday.

According to Shalini Govil-Pai, senior director of product management for Android TV, the platform designed to provide access to over-the-top apps on digital video players, is now being used by “tens of millions” of consumers, primarily in Europe and Asia.

Govil-Pai said that around half of Android TV users are derived from the platform’s operator partners.

The open Android TV platform allows operator subscribers to access the Google Play store for popular apps, including Netflix and YouTube, as well as more niche OTT services, such as virtual MVPD Philo, which just launched an app for the platform.

Adoption in the U.S. market is set to increase, with DirecTV launching a new slimline set-top for its now premium live-streaming service, a box that will be powered by Android TV. That device is currently in beta and set for wide-scale deployment in the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, U.S. video technology vendors, including Arris and Evolution Digital, continue to integrate Android TV into systems sold to U.S. operators.