Android Hits 40% U.S. Smart Phone Market Share

Google's Android operating system continues to gain market share in the U.S. smartphone market and is now the operating system for about two in five smartphones, according to new data from comScore.

The share data, which tracks the average market shares for a three month period ending on June 30, 2011, is important for both app developers and TV executives plotting their mobile and multiplatform strategies as the growing popularity of the Android platforms highlights the increasing importance of developing Android apps.

The data puts Android at 40.1%, up from 34.7% in the first quarter, Apple at 26.6%, up from 25.5%, RIM at 23.4%, down from 27.1%, Microsoft at 5.8%, down from 7.5% and Symbian at 2.0%, down from 2.3%.

The comScore data also showed that Samsung remains the top overall mobile phone maker, with 25.3% market share, followed by LG with 21.3%, Motorola with 14.5%, Apple at 8.9% and RIM at 7.9% of all mobile phone subscribers in the 2nd quarter average share data.