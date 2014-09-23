Andrew Lack Named BBG CEO

Veteran broadcast news and entertainment executive Andrew Lack has been tapped as CEO of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the federal agency that oversees U.S.-government supported civilian international media outlets.

BBG has been looking for a CEO since October 2013, and earlier this year hired a search firm to help with the choice.

Lack has been chairman of Bloomberg Media Group until July 2013, when Justin Smith was hired from Atlantic Media to succeed him. His extensive resume includes chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, president of NBC and NBC News, and CBS News producer.

In the newly-created CEO post, Lack will oversee Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio and TV Martí, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

"Andy Lack has an unmatched record as a journalist and media executive, and he has successfully steered large organizations through changes in competitive media environments," said BBG Chair Jeff Shell, whose day job is chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment. "We are incredibly excited that Andy has decided to serve his country and lead the BBG as it fulfills its critical mission in this ever-changing and more complicated world."