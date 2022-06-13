Andrew Giuliani Will Take Part in N.Y. Governor Debate Remotely

Andrew Giuliani (l.), a Republican candidate for New York State governor, with a voter at the Staten Island, N.Y., Memorial Day parade on May 30.

Andrew Giuliani, candidate for governor of New York, will not attend a Republican debate June 13 at WCBS New York as he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, will participate in the debate remotely.

WCBS requires that visitors to station headquarters show proof of vaccination. “I chose very clearly that I was not going to get the shot,” Giuliani said in a June 12 news conference outside the CBS Broadcast Center in New York.

WCBS is part of CBS News and Stations.

Giuliani sent a letter to WCBS New York president/General Manager Johnny Green. “While the aim of WCBS’s policy to use a COVID vaccination as a metric for health and immunity, it is inconsistent with CDC data that shows that the vaccine does not prevent infection or transmission,” the letter stated. Giuliani added that the station’s “arbitrary policy … serves to discriminate against a political candidate and their access to equal opportunity and religious liberty.”

WCBS said in a statement, “The CBS Broadcast Center requires that visitors seeking to enter the building must be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a policy that was introduced last year in consultation with health care experts, government officials and the many unions representing our employees. Any candidate who doesn't meet this requirement is encouraged to participate in Monday's debate remotely. We look forward to providing the opportunity Monday night for the Republican candidates to share their views on matters of importance to the residents of New York State."

At his press conference, Giuliani claimed he had “natural immunity,” according to The New York Times.

Giuliani had been public liaison to President Donald Trump. Part of his platform for the governor post centers on vaccine mandates. "What I will do on Day 1 is throw all of these mandates in the dustbin of history," he said.

The debate will feature Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino and Harry Wilson. Primary election day in New York is June 28. ■