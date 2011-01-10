Analysts: Verizon Deal For iPhone Likely Shuts Out Cox, Other Carriers

Verizon Wireless' deal for the Apple iPhone, expected to be announced

Tuesday, probably includes an exclusivity provision barring competing

wireless providers other than AT&T -- such as Cox Communications,

Sprint and T-Mobile -- from landing the coveted device for the rest of

2011, according to industry analysts.

In a survey of 85 investors

released last week, Morgan Stanley found that 75% said they expected

AT&T and Verizon Wireless to remain the sole carriers for the iPhone

this year. AT&T has been the exclusive provider of Apple's iPhone

since its initial June 2007 launch.

Meanwhile, 57% expect AT&T

to post one or two quarters of negative postpaid adds in 2011 because

of its loss of iPhone exclusivity but be positive for the year, and 85%

of investors expect the arrival of the iPhone to Verizon to cut into

annual EBITDA margins by at least 100 basis points, according to the

Morgan Stanley report.

