Analyst: Why Comcast-TWC Won’t Get Approved

Influential Internet and media analyst Richard Greenfield, in a blog posting Wednesday, detailed why he believes the $67 billion Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger won’t receive regulatory approval, adding that the decision will ultimately come down to broadband dominance.

Both Comcast and Time Warner Cable shares were up about 2% each in early trading on Wednesday, a day when Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler publicly stated that he proposes the agency use its Title II powers to “implement and enforce open internet protections.”

In his blog, the BTIG Research analyst, who has warned in the past that the deal could be blocked, wrote that with Title II reclassification of broadband looming, it is almost unimaginable that federal regulators approve the deal.

