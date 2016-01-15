Analyst: Sling TV to Reach 2M Subs This Year

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT-TV service aimed at cord-cutters, could eclipse 2 million subs by the end of 2016, per a new forecast from Goldman Sachs.

Dish currently does not break out Sling TV subscribers when it issues its quarterly financials (Sling TV had about 169,000 subs at the end of March 2015, about a month after the service launched nationally), but gains made by the OTT service were not enough for Dish to avoid an aggregated loss of 23,000 video subscribers in Q3 2015.

In a research note, Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman estimated that Sling TV ended Q3 with 346,000 subs. StreamingMedia reported last month that suppliers said Sling TV had fewer than 500,000 subs by the end of October 2015.

