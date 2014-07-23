Analyst: International Programming Separates Winners from Losers

Sanford Bernstein media analyst Todd Juenger took another deep dive into the international programming market, issuing a “blackbook” Wednesday that takes a detailed look into the Latin America region. His conclusion: international programming will be the “single biggest factor separating winners and losers over time in large-cap media.”

Juenger, always a big proponent of the potential of international programming, took the concept a step further, adding that he believes international pay television markets will grow for years to come, while the U.S. will only get worse.

Latin America tops his list as the most lucrative international pay TV market – he estimates that pay television subscribers will grow at an 8% annual clip for the next five years, with advertising revenue doubling that pace.

