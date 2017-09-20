Analyst: Dish Could Gain in T-Mobile-Sprint Hookup
Reports that T-Mobile and Sprint are moving forward in merger talks could have a benefit for one of Sprint’s past suitors, Dish Network, according to Barclays media analyst Kannan Venkateshwar.
According toCNBC, T-Mobile and Sprint are apparently moving forward in merger talks, with both sides agreeing that T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom would emerge from a deal as the combined company’s largest shareholder. In addition, T-Mobile CEO John Legere would be expected to head the combined company, although Masayoshi Son, CEO of Sprint parent Softbank, would have a say in how it is run.
Dish had attempted topurchase Sprint in 2013, but wasbested by an offer from Softbank.
