ANALYSIS: Nielsen Rival—Real Or Ruse?

Time Warner's announcement that it has concluded a new seven-year

contract with Nielsen Co. sheds a whole new light on last week's

reported formation of a consortium aimed at opening up the measurement

field as online viewing grows. One might infer from the timing that the

newly formed Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (or CIMM, as

the group is known) is less about bringing in new competition and more

about bringing the monopoly provider of TV ratings to the negotiating

table.

"I think this [consortium] is more strategic thinking

rather than an operating plan with reality attached to it," said one

observer with a potential interest in the game.

Another insider

suggested that Nielsen is eager to wrap up long term renewals with big

media companies before set top box data becomes a reality and changes

perceptions of the TV ratings business. This person said: "Nielsen has

created a billion dollar business, with margins that are estimated at

40%. They have a monopoly and the bulk of their fees come from six

programming networks." Of those family groupings, Time Warner is

arguably one of Nielsen's largest client relationships. Other members

of CIMM include Viacom, NBC Universal, News Corp., Discovery, CBS and

Disney Co., all looking to challenge, if not overthrow, Nielsen's

dominance.

TV industry players have spent the better part of

this week scratching their heads over what a new challenger might mean,

if that's what indeed proceeds. With upwards of a billion dollars wiped

from this year's upfront, the industry is putting its klieg lights on

measurement and big media companies are putting intense pressure on

Nielsen's costs and the nature of its services.

Beyond the pure

financial issues, the industry wants Nielsen to count viewers

adequately and move faster to track non-TV viewing. Missteps such as

Nielsen's July reissue of some regional ratings for NFL games have

aggravated companies that could have lost out on millions of dollars in

ad revenue as a result of such data tweaks which showed ratings upticks

once recalibrated.

NBC Universal is leading the charge inside

the CIMM consortium and has been working closely with News Corp. An

article published in the Financial Times last week said other

participants include Time Warner, Viacom, CBS, Discovery and Walt

Disney Co. Also involved are big spending advertisers Procter &

Gamble, AT&T and Unilever and media buying agencies Group M and

Starcom MediaVest Group. Agencies' and big marketers' interest in a

rival to Nielsen is in gaining better, quicker data about how viewers

move between the TV and the P.C., how they watch video and what they

watch.

At the forefront of the initiative is NBC Universal's

President of Research and Media Development, Alan Wurtzel. While he has

a good working relationship with Nielsen, he is also a vocal critic.

With NBC's status as an Olympic broadcaster and the fourth placed

broadcast network there is perhaps a greater imperative for parent

company NBCU to recapture and charge for fragmented viewership. Many of

NBC's comedies such as 30 Rock and The Office are among the most popular in the online and mobile arena.

Wurtzel,

who also moved to build industry consensus around commercial ratings,

has already created TAMI, or Total Audience Measurement Index, which

helped the company measure viewership of the Olympics on multiple

screens. Wurtzel promised to make data available next day, positive or

negative. In one instance NBCU's TV networks drew some 107.4 million

viewers, and when internet, mobile and video-on-demand viewing was

added in exposures grew to 113 million. TAMI data comes from Nielsen

Media Research, Omniture and Rentrak.

The industry is rife

with rumor about which measurement firms might be in the catbird seat

to either supplement or compete against Nielsen. One contender is TiVo,

run by former NBC executive Tom Rogers. In June, TiVo announced a

partnership with digital measurement firm Quantcast to create a cross

platform measuring service for TV and the Internet. With a sample size

of 35,000 households the venture is said to allow advertisers to

analyze ad effectiveness of both TV and online. TiVo is expected to

announce more news on that front in the coming weeks.

Beyond

TiVo, there are really only a handful of players including the cable

industry's Canoe Ventures, which might be viewed as a potential

alternative though it is still working on its product. Dish Network is

said to be one of the most advanced players in the world of monetizing

set-top-box data. Dish had sold inventory and its set top box data to

Google to help it establish a new automated ad buying service, called

Google TV Ads. According to sources, that contract is in the midst of a

renegotiation and if unresolved would leave a dent in Google's nascent

service. DirecTV also works with TNS Media Research to provide

advertisers with second by second ratings data.

The debate

will no doubt take greater shape next week at the Advertising Research

Foundation's Video Council get together on August 25. According to the

ARF Website, companies including TNS/DirecTV, TRA, Nielsen/Charter and

TiVo will be asked to discuss such things as "What is the single most

promising development your company may announce by year's end?"

With

every line item under scrutiny inside big media companies, Nielsen's

pricey C3 ratings - which even some Wall Street research departments

can't afford - are an obvious target. Perhaps not incidentally,

Nielsen's CEO is David Calhoun, a former vice chairman of NBC parent

General Electric who was tipped to take over from Jack Welch but lost

out to Jeffrey Immelt.

This week, Nielsen vice chairman and

executive vice president Susan Whiting reminded the industry that the

company had invested a billion dollars into measuring three screens, an

initiative first begun in 2007. In a memo to employees sent out

Monday, Whiting said: "While our company policy is not to respond to

speculation or future announcements, we have been in direct contact

with many of our clients, including some cited in the original article.

Much of what was reported by the Financial Times remains unclear, and

many of our clients are themselves looking for answers to questions

raised by the story," Whiting continued. "What is clear, however, is

that three screen measurement is at the center of our strategy."

Others

suggest the TV industry address other, more critical, problems such as

the need to update archaic TV station measurement. Beyond the top 23

markets, Nielsen panelists are still filling in paper diaries in 15

minute increments, a system that has been in place since the fifties

and is woefully out of step with the digital present. "It is laughable

that this is the state of measurement against what the internet is

capable of. Clients don't even know this. We get into the question of

here we have an incumbent industry dealing with the status quo when

they know change has to come. People lend themselves to the easy

consensus while ignoring the real under the hood issues of what's at

stake."

"We all want this," said one agency research executive.

"The path to getting there will be hugely expensive. This might just be

trying to drive learning. Content providers have a lot to gain."