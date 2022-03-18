Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ on Hulu March 18

Amy Schumer comedy-drama Life & Beth premieres on Hulu March 18. There are ten episodes. Schumer writes, directs, executive produces and stars.

“Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper,” goes the Hulu description. “Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

Besides Schumer, the cast includes Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders and Laura Benanti.

Executive producing alongside Schumer are Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.

Schumer created the Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer. Her film work includes Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty.

She will host the Academy Awards March 27 on ABC with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. ■