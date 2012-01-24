AMS Acquires Grass Valley Karrera

The Texas-based video production company AMS Pictures is upgrading to full HD production with the purchase of a new Karrera video production center switcher from Grass Valley.

AMS Pictures is headquartered in Dallas, with a second location in Austin, where it maintains three production studios, all supported by a single control room to produce live-to-tape and live-to-air shows. The company has two outbound fiber paths for distribution.

The control room is now being renovated to accommodate the new Karrera, which is a 2 M/E version in a 4 RU rack.

"I have used the Grass Valley Kayenne, so I know that the Karrera offers virtually all of the power of the Kayenne in a smaller package," said Bret Harrell, director of technology at AMS Pictures, in a statement. "It's great that I can get the full functionality of a large system in a mid-sized switcher, and the price point is super."

The company still produces SD work for its clients as well, and the Karrera allows it to easily produce simulcast SD/HD shows, Harrell also noted.