‘American Horror Story’ Scares Up New Season; ‘Sex Education,’ Debuts Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (September 18-24)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
A new season of FX’s anthology series American Horror Story and the last season of Netflix’s comedy series Sex Education highlight the new shows premiering this week as the calendar turns to autumn.
FX on September 20 will debut the first part of the American Horror Story: Delicate series. The 12th season of the series stars Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne, and follows an actress who wants nothing more than to start a family, but fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood, according to the network.
Netflix will launch the fourth and final season of its dramedy series Sex Education on September 21. The high school-themed, coming-of-age series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Emmy Mackey.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 18-24. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
September 19, The Saint of Second Chances (sports documentary), Netflix
September 20, The Super Models (documentary series), Apple TV Plus
September 22, Cassandro (movie), Prime Video
September 22, The Continental: From the World Of John Wick (drama), Peacock
September 22, Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court (documentary) Showtime
September 22, Spy Kids: Armageddon (movie), Netflix
September 22, Still Up (comedy), Apple Tv Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.