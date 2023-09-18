‘American Horror Story’ Scares Up New Season; ‘Sex Education,’ Debuts Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (September 18-24)

A new season of FX’s anthology series American Horror Story and the last season of Netflix’s comedy series Sex Education highlight the new shows premiering this week as the calendar turns to autumn.

FX on September 20 will debut the first part of the American Horror Story: Delicate series. The 12th season of the series stars Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne, and follows an actress who wants nothing more than to start a family, but fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood, according to the network.

Netflix will launch the fourth and final season of its dramedy series Sex Education on September 21. The high school-themed, coming-of-age series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Emmy Mackey.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 18-24. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

September 19, The Saint of Second Chances (sports documentary), Netflix

September 20, The Super Models (documentary series), Apple TV Plus

September 22, Cassandro (movie), Prime Video

September 22, The Continental: From the World Of John Wick (drama), Peacock

September 22, Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court (documentary) Showtime

September 22, Spy Kids: Armageddon (movie), Netflix

September 22, Still Up (comedy), Apple Tv Plus