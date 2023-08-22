FX Spins New Horror Tale in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Trailer
Season 12 of Ryan Murphy-created anthology series debuts September 20
FX’s American Horror Story anthology series takes a creepy, maternal turn for its upcoming 12 season, according to a new trailer for the series, set to debut September 20.
Part one of American Horror Story: Delicate stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, and follows an actress who wants nothing more than to start a family, but fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood, according to the network.
American Horror Story: NYC season 11 aired in 2022. American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy serves as executive producers for the Delicate limited series along with Brad Falchuk, Halley Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, Scott Robertson and John Gray.
