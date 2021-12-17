‘American Dad!’ Gets Two Additional Seasons on TBS

TBS has renewed American Dad! for seasons 18 and 19. Season 17 of the animated show premieres January 24.

Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman created the show, which launched on Fox and moved to TBS in 2014.

“American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives,” said Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, co-heads of scripted programming, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle have inked new deals with 20th Television Animation to continue showrunning and executive producing the additional seasons.

American Dad! centers on patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his family in Langley Falls, Virginia. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his arrogance. His left-wing daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, knows just how to push her father's buttons. Hayley's brother is the geeky Steve (Scott Grimes), who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about sex.

“We are all so grateful to TBS for this two-season pickup,” said Weitzman. “Getting seasons 18 and 19 means we will finally be able to tell the stories we only dreamed of telling in seasons 16 and 17. Much thanks also to everyone at 20th Television Animation for all their continued support of American Dad!'s many years of corrupting our nation's, nay, the world's youth … most of whom are now about to turn 40."

MacFarlane, Weitzman and Boyle executive produce.

“We’re so happy TBS wants us to keep going!” said Boyle. “And this two-season pickup is emblematic of the efficiency TBS is known for — they work half, and we work double. Since we started our collaboration with TBS, they have let us take the show any direction we wish — undirected — because they are wise enough to value the free imaginations of the half-insane. At least to sell naked chicken chalupas or whatever.”