TBS Orders More ‘American Dad!’

TBS ordered two more seasons of animated comedy American Dad! The 20th Century Fox Television series hits episode No. 300 this year. It has been on for 16 seasons.

Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman created the show. Weitzman and Brian Boyle are co-showrunners.

“American Dad! has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “Matt and Brian are brilliant writers who consistently over-deliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his family. Wendy Schaal voices his wife, Rachael MacFarlane his daughter and Scott Grimes his son.

The show premiered on Fox in 2005 and shifted to TBS in 2014.

“TBS has been a spectacular partner to us on this hilarious series, and we’re thrilled the partnership will continue,” said Marci Proietto, executive VP at 20th Century Fox Television Animation. “It’s a win for the show and most of all a win for the millions of fans who love it as much as we do.”

Weitzman noted that the 300-episode marks means “that whatever American Dad! lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”