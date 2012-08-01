Amdocs Expands DirecTV Work

Amdocs has announced that it has extended its deal with DirecTV for five-and-a-half years through December of 2017 and that as part of the new agreement will have greater responsibility for managing DirecTV's billing operations.

Under the expanded agreement, Amdox will provide software and services for the full billing lifecycle that the operator believes will offer operational efficiencies.

"Amdocs has been a strategic technology partner of DirecTV since the beginning of our company," explained Mike Benson, executive VP and chief information officer at the satellite provider of multichannel services, in a statement. "We're now building on that relationship as Amdocs takes an even broader role over our billing process."

"This expanded agreement with DirecTV fully leverages Amdocs' Pay TV leadership in convergent billing and charging, resulting in improved operational efficiencies for DirecTV and an enhanced experience for its 20 million satisfied customers," added Brian Shepherd, group president for Amdocs, in a statement.