AMC’s Shudder Launches in Australia, New Zealand

'The Dead Lands' is available in Australia on Shudder

AMC Networks said its Shudder horror-focused streaming service has launched in Australia and New Zealand.

Shudder has been expanding internationally and is now also available in Canada, Germany, the U.K. and Ireland as well as the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to share our unrivaled collection of curated horror and supernatural movies and series with Australian and New Zealand audiences just in time for Halloween season, where we feature our biggest and best programming of the year,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager. “These new launches continue our growing international expansion and our commitment to offer premium genre entertainment to a global audience."

Shudder features the series Creepshow and Cursed Films in addition to movies and documentaries. Another series, The Dead Lands is available only in Australia.

Shudder is available in Australia and New Zealand on the web, iOS, Apple TV, Android and Android TV, and also FireTV in Australia. Plans start at just AU$5.83 and NZ$6.67.