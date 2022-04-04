AMC Visits '61st Street': What's Premiering This Week (April 4-April 10)

AMC's crime drama 61st Street highlights the list of cable and streaming shows debuting during the first full week of April.

AMC's eight-episode series debuting April 10 stars Courtney B. Vance as a Chicago lawyer defending a young black man swept up in the corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. The series also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green.

Also this week, returning on April 8 for sophomore seasons are Paramount Plus's iCarly and Hulu's Woke.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 4 to April 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 4 – Harry Wild (drama) – Acorn Tv

April 5 – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (sports documentary) – HBO

April 6 – The Hardy Boys (drama) – Hulu

April 7 – Close Enough (animated comedy) – HBO Max

April 7 – Return to Space (documentary) – Netflix

April 7 – Tokyo Vice (drama) – HBO Max

April 8 – All the Old Knives (drama movie) – Prime Video

April 8 – Metal Lords (comedy movie) – Netflix

April 8 -- A Black Lady Sketch Show (returning series) -- HBO