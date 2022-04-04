AMC Visits '61st Street': What's Premiering This Week (April 4-April 10)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Paramount Plus's 'iCarly,' Hulu's 'Woke' return for sophomore seasons
AMC's crime drama 61st Street highlights the list of cable and streaming shows debuting during the first full week of April.
AMC's eight-episode series debuting April 10 stars Courtney B. Vance as a Chicago lawyer defending a young black man swept up in the corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. The series also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green.
Also this week, returning on April 8 for sophomore seasons are Paramount Plus's iCarly and Hulu's Woke.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 4 to April 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 4 – Harry Wild (drama) – Acorn Tv
April 5 – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (sports documentary) – HBO
April 6 – The Hardy Boys (drama) – Hulu
April 7 – Close Enough (animated comedy) – HBO Max
April 7 – Return to Space (documentary) – Netflix
April 7 – Tokyo Vice (drama) – HBO Max
April 8 – All the Old Knives (drama movie) – Prime Video
April 8 – Metal Lords (comedy movie) – Netflix
April 8 -- A Black Lady Sketch Show (returning series) -- HBO
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.