AMC Unveils Virtual Reality App ‘AMC VR’

AMC is the latest programmer to embrace virtual reality technology, launching a VR app – AMC VR – that will include access to an exclusive bonus scene from its hit show The Walking Dead.



The app, available now for iOS, Android, Gear VR and Google Daydream, will give users the ability to step into the worlds of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows. Viewers will be able to experience virtual scenarios like becoming a walker from The Walking Dead or getting Hong Kong-style martial arts training from the Into the Badlands Fight Camp.



Users will also be able to watch the latest AMC trailers and behind-the-scenes video in the AMC VR app’s screening room.



Additionally, timed to The Walking Dead’s Season 8 premiere – scheduled for Oct. 22 – AMC VR will debut an extended 360-degree bonus scene from the show starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Seth Gilliam. Directed by series executive producer and special effects makeup supervisor Greg Nicotero, co-directed by Kevin Cornish and produced by Moth + Flame, the extended scene will be available on the AMC VR app following the conclusion of the premiere.



Read More: Complete Coverage of VR 20/20



“With the launch of AMC VR, we are pleased to bring shows like The Walking Dead and Into the Badlands to life in an immersive and experiential way,” said Mac McKean, AMC and Sundance TV EVP of innovation and product development, in a statement. “Viewers want to enter the worlds they watch on AMC, and this app brings them there.”



Read more at multichannel.com.