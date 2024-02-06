AMC Sets New Installment of ‘The Terror’ Franchise; WE Tv Welcomes Back ‘The Braxtons’: TCA

AMC will usher in a third season of its The Terror anthology franchise in 2025, and WE Tv will revisit the musical Braxton family in a new reality series, AMC Networks announced during its Television Critics Association press tour session Tuesday.

The six-episode, Terror: Devil in Silver will debut in 2025 and is based on the Victor LaValle novel of the same name. The series evolves around a working class moving man, who through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, according to the network.

The Terror: Devil in Silver follows the first two series in the franchise, The Terror (2018) and The Terror: Infamy (2019).

“The Terror anthology series has already delivered to fans two unforgettable seasons of storytelling that blend real-world events and characters with a terrifying and mysterious supernatural element,” AMC Studios president of entertainment Dan McDermott said in a statement. The Devil in Silver offers a perfect opportunity for a new installment of this popular and critically acclaimed anthology.”

WE tv’s The Braxtons will continue to follow the lives of the members of the family, including matriarch Ms. Evelyn and daughters Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar. The series follows WETv’s Braxton Family Values series, which ran on the service from 2011 to 2020.

“It is not overstating things to say this is one of the most significant developments in the history of WE tv and a moment the fans have been waiting for since the final episode of Braxton Family Values aired on December 17, 2020,” WE Tv and ALLBLK head of content Brett Dismuke said. “The Braxtons are one of the founding families of reality television and WE tv viewers were along for the ride through every moment of their original pioneering series, which spanned148 unforgettable episodes. We are thrilled to welcome them back and once again be able to share these dynamic relationships and all the highs, lows, triumphs, setbacks and the drama that falls inbetween.”

In other announcements, AMC will launch the second season of its drama series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire on May 12. David Costabile will guest star as part of a cast that features Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles and Sam Reid. Additionally, the network is actively developing a potential third series in the franchise based on "The Talamasca" society featured in several of Rice’s novels.

The ALLBLK streaming service this summer will launch Deb’s House, an unscripted series that follows famed music mogul Deb Antney as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

British-themed Acorn Tv will launch a feature-length detective drama series, Ellis, which follows detective DCI Ellis, who is parachuted into failing investigations, according to the streaming service