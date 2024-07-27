AMC Scares Up Third Season of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

AMC Networks will bring back its The Walking Dead spinoff series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for a third season, the network announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series, the sixth series from The Walking Dead Universe, launches its second season September 29 and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as their respective characters from the original The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

Season one of the series debuted in late 2023 as the most-viewed season of any show in the history of AMC Plus at the time. It has since been eclipsed by The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

According to AMC, season three tracks Daryl and Carol as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

The series will begin production on season three next month in Spain.

“We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by the fans,” AMC Networks president of entertainment Dan McDermott said. “Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can’t wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation.”