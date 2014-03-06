AMC To Scare Up 'Walking Dead' Mobile Game

AMC will team with video game producer Next Games to create a mobile game based on AMC's drama series The Walking Dead.

The game will be developed exclusively for mobile and tablet devices and its launch will coincide with the premiere of season 5 of the zombie-themed series, said network officials.

"We chose to team up with Next Games because of their outstanding creative and technical talent, as well as a willingness to re-imagine the unique and compelling world of The Walking Dead, which has built a significant and passionate global fan community," said Charlie Collier, AMC president in a statement.

