AMC Networks Ad Sales Chief Arlene Manos to Become President Emeritus at Year-End

AMC Networks advertising sales president Arlene Manos said she will transition to president emeritus by the end of the year, making way for network veteran Scott Collins to assume the top role.

As president, Collins, currently executive VP of the division and a long-time deputy to Manos, will be responsible for overseeing all advertising sales efforts for the programmer’s national cable networks, AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, BBC America and BBC World News.

“After more than a decade leading AMC Networks’ ad sales group, it is with affection and pride that I hand over the day-to-day reins to Scott Collins,” Manos said in a statement. “It has been an honor to be part of the team involved with creating what are among the strongest and most respected brands in entertainment. The experience of building this industry-leading team and succeeding in an era of rapid and seismic shifts in the media and entertainment marketplace have been among the most rewarding segments of my career. I will continue to provide counsel to Scott, and I am confident he and this talented team will continue to achieve even greater success.”

Manos has been president of national advertising sales at AMC Networks since 2002, when she joined the company to launch an ad sales function at AMC for the first time. The following year, Manos spearheaded WE tv’s transition to become a fully ad supported network and was behind the effort to eventually evolve IFC and SundanceTV into ad supported channels.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.