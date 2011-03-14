AMC Makes Killer Promotional Deal

AMC has teamed with national newsstand

franchise Hudson News and book publisher Random House to create a promotional

campaign around its new original scripted series The Killing.

The campaign also includes presence in over

5,000 book clubs countrywide, with each club receiving an extended video

preview of The Killing and an

introductory note from AMC's president Charlie Collier. Book clubs will also be

entered into a sweepstakes which will award $2,500 to be used to cover club

costs.

Theresa Beyer, vice president of activation

and promotion for AMC, said the promotions will help the network tap into the

loyal fan base that reads books with crime/mystery genre.

"We felt that by reaching people who

love books that offer the deep stories that mystery/crime drama/suspense genre

delivers, would really love and appreciate The Killing,"

she said. "We saw an opportunity to tap into what is already a huge, huge

fanbase for the genre."

