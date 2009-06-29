AMC Makes Digital Moves

AMC continues to develop its online movie presence with the launch of AMC Digital Media and the acquisition of two film websites-filmsite.com and filmcritic.org. The sites, along with amctv.com, provide film reviews and analysis, news, blogs, user-ranked movie lists, and web apps based on network series like Mad Men and Breaking Bad.

Filmcritic.com is a movie review site that was launched in 1995 and now contains more than 8000 reviews and stories from critics around the world. Filmsite.org offers detailed plot summaries, movie commentary, and reviews of classic movies. The site also contains "best of" surveys of the most popular film quotes in all genres.

"AMC Digital Media combines Emmy-, Golden Globe-, and Oscar-winning content with a high-end interactive movie experience to attract a highly-engaged audience that is passionate about film and entertainment," said Mac McKean, AMC's V.P. of digital media and content. "These latest acquisitions reinforce our ability to create an entertaining, interactive online experience that celebrates all things movie and story."