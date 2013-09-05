AMC Joins TWC's Out-of-Home VOD Slate

Time Warner Cable said it has begun to offer out-of-home access to AMC shows, including Mad Men, The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad, via its authenticated TWC TV app for PC browsers, iOS and Android devices.

Time Warner Cable , which announced the addition on its corporate blog Thursday, kicked off out-of-home access to both VOD content and a subset of live TV feeds in mid-April, starting on the iOS platform, before later extending the feature to Android devices and PCs.

TWC's out-of-home package started off with more than 1,100 hours of on-demand content from 26 networks, and live feeds from 11 channels, including Aspire and BBC America. The operator also provides customers with access to programmer-run TV Everywhere apps from HBO, Cinemax, ESPN, Comedy Central, Fox News, and Nickelodeon, among others.

When accessed via the customer's home network, the TWC TV app offers more than 4,000 VOD titles and about 300 linear TV channels.