AMC Gives the Return of 'The Walking Dead' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 22.

An AMC promo for the return of The Walking Dead tops our Promo Mojo ranker for the week ended Aug. 22.

Four other cable networks join AMC in crowding traditional broadcasters out of the top five: MTV hypes the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in second place, HGTV builds excitement for Cheap Old Houses in third, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries promotes Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder in fourth, and Food Network whets viewers’ appetites for the Kal Penn-hosted Money Hungry in fifth.

Notably, the MTV spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (108), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Walking Dead, AMC

Impressions: 218,894,864

Interruption Rate: 3.07%

Attention Index: 89 (1q% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $495,015

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $636,900

2) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 200,197,954

Interruption Rate: 3.05%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $895,682

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $11,130

3) Cheap Old Houses, HGTV

Impressions: 175,180,680

Interruption Rate: 1.57%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $621,732

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 168,353,186

Interruption Rate: 4.24%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $826,940

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,809

5) Money Hungry, Food Network

Impressions: 156,100,867

Interruption Rate: 1.77%

Attention Index: 82 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $485,936

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $101,899

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).