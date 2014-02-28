AMC, A+E Networks Join The Canoe Crew

Canoe, the MSO-backed advanced ad consortium, has added two more major cable programmers to its dynamic ad insertion lineup for VOD—A+E Networks and AMC Networks—Chris Pizzurro, head of sales and marketing at Canoe, said in a recent interview.

Those corporate deals give Canoe a joint venture that’s backed by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, and Bright House Networks, and the green light to work with individual cable channels such as AMC, WE tv, A&E, History, and Lifetime, among others. In the early going, AMC, A&E, History and Lifetime are already up and running with Canoe.

Pizzurro, who spoke about cable’s DAI activities on Feb. 27 at the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable advanced advertising event in New York, said Canoe now has 30 networks actively running VOD ad campaigns, with more than 100 under agreement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.