Amazon's Lovefilm Inks Fox Deal for U.K.

Amazon's UK-based streaming media service Lovefilm has inked a major multiyear content deal for recent and upcoming movies and TV series from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

Under the deal, which gives the streaming media service the second pay TV window to Twentieth Century Fox movie content, film titles released theatrically in the U.K. in 2011, will be made available to subscribers of the Lovefilm service as early as March 2013.

The deal will also give subscribers access to a wide variety of movies and TV series from the studio's library.

TV titles from Twentieth Century Fox's library, which will become available from July 2012, include early seasons of motorcycle drama Sons of Anarchy and all seasons of 24, Prison Break, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

The deal builds on a number of content agreements inked in the last year by Lovefilm with such distributors as Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, NBCUniversal, Entertainment One, Studiocanal, Disney, ABC, BBC and ITV.

"We are delighted to be partnered with Lovefilm on this new window for Fox films in the UK," noted Gina Brogi, executive VP of worldwide pay television and subscription video on demand for Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution in a statement. "This film and series agreement enables us to give UK fans yet another avenue to enjoy the great stories and characters they have come to know and love from our studio."