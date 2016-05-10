Amazon Video Goes Self-Service

Amazon Video is taking aim at a self-service model, as well as taking on outlets like YouTube, Vimeo and Vessel, with the debut of Amazon Video Direct, a platform that will enable creators and storytellers to make their content available to the e-commerce giant’s customers, including “tens of millions” of Prime members.

Amazon said AVD will enable partners to distribute content in one of four ways: via Prime Video (with royalties earned based on minutes streamed); as an add-on subscription via the company’s new Streaming Partners Program; through one-time rentals or purchases, or offer to all Amazon customers under an ad-supported model.

AVD’s launch partners include Condé Nast Entertainment, HowStuffWorks, Samuel Goldwyn Films, The Guardian, Mashable, Mattel, StyleHaul, Kin Community, Jash, Business Insider, Machinima, TYT Network, Baby Einstein, CJ Entertainment America, Xive TV, Synergetic Distribution, Kino Nation, Journeyman Pictures, and Pro Guitar Lessons.

