Amazon Video Expands Downloading Options

Amazon has expanded the ways Amazon Video and Prime Video customers can download content, announcing Friday that it now allows Android device users to download TV shows and movies to SD Cards.

That option is available starting Friday for Amazon customers in the U.S., the U.K., Austria and Japan, the company said, noting that the use of SD Cards allows “for more downloads without sacrificing quality storage on the phone itself.”

Amazon said customers have the option to auto-set the SD Card as the default location for downloaded content, but also have the ability to toggle to between the options.

