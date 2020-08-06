Amazon Studios Strikes First-Look Deal with Lizzo

Amazon Studios has struck a first-look production deal with Grammy-winning artist Lizzo, the company announced Thursday during its virtual TCA press tour presentation.

Lizzo appeared along with Amazon Studios co-television heads Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders to announce the deal. Lizzo co-starred in the 2019 theatrical film Hustlers.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

In other Amazon Studios news, the company will develop a series version of the 1992 baseball film A League of Their Own, with Broad City's Abbi Jacobson starring and servicing as executive producer for the series along with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle.)

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” said Sanders. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”