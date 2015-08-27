Amazon to Stream Into Japan

Amazon will match up with Netflix in Japan next month as the e-retailing giant sets the launch of Prime Instant Video, offering a mix of shows and movies, including originals such as Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle.

Amazon said it will launch Prime Instant Video in the Land of the Rising Sun on Sept. 2, expanding on its availability in the U.S., Germany and the United Kingdom. In Japan, Amazon said it will offer “thousands of popular Japanese and U.S. movies and TV shows, anime series, music concerts and variety shows, plus Amazon's own award-winning originals and new Japanese originals."

Amazon set up shop in Japan in 2007, and sells Prime for ¥3,900 (U.S. $32) for an annual subscription, versus $99 in the U.S. The cost of Amazon’s video-enabled version of Prime in Japan will remain unchanged.

