Amazon Starts to Ship Fire TV Stick

Billing the Fire TV Stick as the fastest-selling Amazon device ever, Amazon said it has begun to ship the $39 HDMI-connected WiFi streaming adapter less than a month after it introduced the product.

Amazon didn’t announce a sales figure for the Fire TV Stick, a product that will compete with the Google Chromecast and the Roku Streaming Stick and present an alternative to Amazon’s $99 Fire TV box, which Amazon launched in April.

Amazon said new orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. According to a page dedicated to the product, the Fire TV Stick will again be in stock on January 15, 2015.

