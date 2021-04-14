Amazon Serves First-Look TV Deal to Tennis Champion Serena Williams

Amazon Studios signed tennis champion Serena Williams to a first look TV deal.

Williams will work with Amazon to create scripted and unscripted projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The first will be an untitled docuseries following Williams on and off the court.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

The Williams docuseries is a Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios production. It is executive produced by Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams.