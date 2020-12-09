Amazon Inks Multimedia Deal With Jessica Simpson

Amazon Studios is partnering with pop star Jessica Simpson on a multimedia rights deal that includes a docuseries based on her memoir Open Book, a scripted series inspired by the memoir, and a pair of original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Amazon family. Jessica has a fascinating, emotional story, not just of celebrity and success, but with relatable, all-too-human problems so many of us encounter with love, family and life,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “Open Book was a phenomenon, and we’re so excited to bring it to life on Prime Video and IMDb TV, and for Amazon Original Stories readers to have the chance to hear more from Jessica in her own words.”

The unscripted project is a “raw and revealing” docuseries, said Amazon, “that will include vivid and intimate, never-before-seen personal footage shot over the last decade and will explore the highs and lows of Simpson’s life.”

Simpson will be an executive producer with Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch. “I am humbled and honored to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen,” she said. “I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me.”

Amazon Studios and IMDb TV are developing a fictionalized drama series inspired by Open Book, about Simpsons coming of age in her mid-twenties, following her divorce. The series will be produced by Simpson and Patrick Moran of PKM Productions, alongside Lynch and Auslander.

Music will be a key component of both series.

Simpson’s original essays will be released by Amazon in 2021. The first is on motherhood and the second is on gratitude.

“From our first meeting I had a visceral connection to every member of this team,” Simpson added. “I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book -- to inspire others to be entertained, moved and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”