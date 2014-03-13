Amazon Raising Price Of ‘Prime’ Service To $99

Shares in Amazon rose about 2% Thursday as the company announced that it is raising the price of Amazon Prime for U.S. subscribers by $20—from $79 to $99 per year.

The decision comes after Amazon warned on its earnings call in late January that it was considering raising the price of its Amazon Prime subscription by $20 to $40 as the online retail giant grapples with escalating shipping costs.

The popular service features free two-day shipping and access to an expanding streaming library.

