Amazon Puts Up $970 Million for Twitch

Amazon confirmed Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Twitch Interactive, the three-year-old company that runs a popular videogame live-streaming service.

While earlier reports on Monday said Amazon was to pay more than $1 billion for Twitch, Amazon announced that it will buy the company for a bit less than that – about $970 million in cash. Amazon expects to close the deal in the second half of 2014.

Amazon swooped in to buy Twitch following reports in May that Google was poised to buy the live-streaming specialist for more than $1 billion. The Wall Street Journal and The Information reported earlier Monday that talks between Google and Twitch had fallen apart.

