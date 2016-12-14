Amazon Primes International Video Streaming Pump

As anticipated, Amazon is expanding its international video presence by launching Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

The launches, which include India but not yet China, enables Amazon to keep up the global pace with Netflix, which broadened its international reach in January.

Amazon’s international streaming expansion has been rumored for months, with the latest hint arriving last month when it was announced that Amazon would offer access to its new original series, The Grand Tour, in more than 200 countries sometime in December.

The latest expansion also includes access to other Amazon series such as The Man in the High Castle, Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, and Tumble Leaf, and “hundreds” of movies and TV shows. The launch in India also includes a large library of new release Bollywood and regional Indian blockbusters, Hollywood movies and day-after-broadcast U.S. TV shows, and kids programming, Amazon said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.