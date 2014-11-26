Amazon Prime Subs To Get Some Free 4K Fare

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that it won’t charge Prime members anything extra to stream Ultra HD content that’s made available through its Prime Instant Video service, including originals such as Transparent and Alpha House.

“We want to be the best entertainment destination for customers,” Michael Paull, VP of Amazon Digital Video, said in a statement. “We’re confident that offering Ultra HD content, whether it’s a TV series or a film, will help create the ultimate viewing experience and can’t wait to start making it available this year.

“We’ve already announced that the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek To Cheek LIVE! concert will be available in the premium resolution as well as Amazon Original Series including Transparent, Alpha House and the upcoming Mozart in the Jungle series, and we’re excited to unveil even more titles that Prime members and customers can watch in Ultra HD later this year and into next year. Amazon Prime members will have access to a great selection of Ultra HD content on Prime Instant Video at no additional cost.”

