Amazon Prime To Stream HBO Shows

In a major licensing deal, HBO will offer its biggest original series including The Sopranos and Big Love to Amazon Prime customers as part of an agreement reached between the two parties Wednesday.

The deal marks the first time HBO has exhibited its original series outside of its linear premium channels, its on demand services or its HBO GO digital service. Starting May 1, premium Amazon Prime customers will have access to such shows as Six Feet Under, The Wire, Big Love, Deadwood, Eastbound & Down (pictured), Family Tree, Enlightened, Treme, and early seasons of Boardwalk Empire and True Blood, said network officials.

In addition, mini-series such as Band Of Brothers and John Adams will be made available to Amazon Prime. All content available on Amazon Prime will remain on HBO GO, according to the network.

