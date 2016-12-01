Amazon Prime Pitches HBO and Cinemax Subscriptions

Amazon Channels, an OTT offering that aggregates a broad selection of SVOD services, now lets Amazon Prime customers tack-on subscriptions to HBO and Cinemax.

Amazon Channels, the rebrand of what used to be called the Amazon Streaming Partners Program, sells HBO for $14.99 per month and Cinemax for $9.99 per month.

While those subscriptions are available without a traditional pay-TV package, they still require a subscription to Amazon Prime. Prime members are also in line for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon, which launched the program about a year ago, said Amazon Channels now offers more than 80 subscription services, including Showtime, Starz, PBS Kids, Acorn TV and CuriosityStream.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.